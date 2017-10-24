Starkville Police debunks fake social media post about shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Starkville Police Department is addressing a fake social media post.
The police department said on Tuesday that they’d received numerous inquiries about some information that was posted, saying they were investigating a shooting that happened on Sand Road.
Authorities said the information that was shared online is not from the police department; They said it’s not from a credible source.
Anyone with any questions or concerns should contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.