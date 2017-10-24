Teen accused of making Snapchat threat against high school

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) – A 16-year-old boy accused of holding a gun in a Snapchat picture with the caption “don’t come to school on Monday” is now in custody on a charge of making a cyber threat.

The sheriff in Jackson County, Mississippi says the image was anonymously sent to Vancleave High School’s principal, who recognized the student and called the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Mike Ezell says investigators found the gun at a residence where the teenager had attended a party on Saturday night.

News outlets report the teenager was taken into custody and charged Sunday with making a cyber threat. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

