Vicksburg trims health expenses with clinic for city workers

The Associated Press Published:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi mayor says his city is reducing its health care expenses by running a clinic for municipal employees.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says the city expects to save almost $611,000 this year. He tells the Vicksburg Post that savings could increase if the city expands the clinic’s hours to make it more convenient.

Since the clinic opened in November, more than 60 percent of city employees and 43 percent of their spouses have used the clinic.

The medical director, Dr. Marshall Bouldin, says the clinic performs wellness assessments and health screenings and provides care for people with chronic conditions. A person on staff coaches people on making healthy lifestyle decisions. The clinic also offers programs to help people stop smoking.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s