Victim shot & robbed by a masked man in Jackson

By Published:

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Galvez Street early Tuesday morning.

Police said a man was inside a car when a man wearing a mask and a dark colored hooded top walked up to him. We’re told the suspect demanded the victim’s belongings, and that’s when a fight happened.

According to JPD, the victim was shot in the right hip and has a minor head injury. He is in stable condition at the hospital. We’re told the suspect got away with the victim’s wallet.

 

If you know who is responsible for the crime, call Jackson Police.

 

