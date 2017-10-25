Batson Children’s Hospital receives $500K donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Batson Children’s Hospital received a $500,000 donation from Allen Exploration.

Carl and Gigi Allen announced the surprise donation at the Allen Exploration Wednesday Pro-Am Pairings Party.

“My wife and I went to Batson a few weeks ago and were blown away by what we saw. As we walked to the parking lot at the end of the visit, we hugged and thanked God that we are blessed with healthy children and grandchildren,” said Allen. “So tonight, I am making three commitments. First, to spread awareness about the hospital itself. Second, to restate my 10-year sponsorship alongside Sanderson Farms.

And finally, to put my money where my mouth is, and donate a half million dollars to Batson Children’s Hospital, which is just the beginning.”

Allen Exploration pursues and funds emerging technologies in life sciences, agriculture, rare mineral mining, virtual reality, and

neural engineering.

“We are extremely grateful for partners like Allen Exploration and good friends like Carl and Gigi Allen,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., CEO, and President of the Board of Directors of Sanderson Farms. “Their continued support of the tournament and all that it means to Mississippi complements our respective obligation to safeguard the health and well-being of our state’s children and their families.”

Tournament play for the 50th Sanderson Farms Championship begins October 26 and runs through Sunday, October 29 at The Country Club of Jackson.