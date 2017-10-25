Bryant talking to more groups about helping Jackson schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Gov. Phil Bryant says he is talking to more outside groups about ways to improve Mississippi’s second-largest school district without spending additional tax money.

The state Board of Education recommended in mid-September that Bryant declare a state of emergency in Jackson Public Schools because of academic and safety problems. The declaration is the final step before the state could take control of the 27,000-student district in the capital city.

Bryant said last week that he is talking to the nonprofit Kellogg Foundation about getting involved with Jackson schools.

He told reporters Wednesday that he is also talking to a national group called Education Commission of the States, and a Mississippi-based group, the Barksdale Reading Institute.

The Republican governor says improving Jackson schools is important to revitalizing the capital city.