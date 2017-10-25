Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats recall

Published: Updated:
Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

(WJTV) — Fisher-Price recalls its Soothing Motions Seats.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the motor housing can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall is for the seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

Fisher-Price suggests that consumers stop using the seats and contact them for a full refund.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing.

No injuries have been reported.

Get more information about the recall on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

