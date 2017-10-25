Hinds County fugitive arrested in Adams County

By Published:
Derrick Dewayne Jackson (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Dept.)

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in Hinds County was arrested in Adams County.

Authorities said 44-year-old Derrick Dewayne Jackson of Gloster was taken into custody on Saturday.

Deputies went to the scene of a crash on Liberty Road. After authorities ran the license of the driver through dispatch, they realized he was a Hinds County wanted fugitive.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies also found marijuana, marijuana seeds, and a small bag with white residue and a plastic straw.

Jackson was taken to the Adams County jail.

