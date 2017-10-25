Hinds County School District takes a stand against bullying

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders with the Hinds County School District take a stand against bullying.

Many in the audience wore orange to show unity.

This year’s theme is “All Different, All Equal.”

School leaders want to make sure all students know that they take bullying seriously and no one should be afraid to report it.

“As the bystanders, we need to take charge and take the charge away from the bully, heal the victim– and realize that bully may be going through something as well,” said Demarco Fomby, a motivational speaker.