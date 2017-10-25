Hinds County School District takes a stand against bullying

By Published:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders with the Hinds County School District take a stand against bullying.

Many in the audience wore orange to show unity.

This year’s theme is “All Different, All Equal.”

School leaders want to make sure all students know that they take bullying seriously and no one should be afraid to report it.

“As the bystanders, we need to take charge and take the charge away from the bully, heal the victim– and realize that bully may be going through something as well,” said Demarco Fomby, a motivational speaker.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s