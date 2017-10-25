Jackson State University discusses the MS Accountability Grading system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University held a meeting Wednesday to investigate the relationship between the accountability scores and other select variables.

They looked closely at data submitted from public schools across the state, including the statewide accountability scores that were recently released.

Those scores showed the majority of Jackson Schools received an F grade. This comes on the heels of a possible state takeover of JPS.

JSU’s findings showed a significant relationship between accountability scores and funds spent on instruction. As accountability scores improved school district tended to spend more on instruction and less on operations.

“We’ve found that maybe there is a better way of doing it and we want to look at how reliable it is so that’s kind of where we are right now and I think as time goes on all of that will be revealed,” JSU Dean of Education, Daniel Watkins said.

He says they are hoping to improve fairness and longevity in the MS Grading scale.