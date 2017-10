VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Athletes at Vicksburg Catholic School got a special visit from a Netflix documentary star.

Brittany Wagner was the guest speaker at St. Aloysius. Wagner is known from the Netflix series Last Chance U.

She is a former academic counselor and life coach. She talked to the students about positive habits and how they lead to success.

She now has her own company 10 Thousand Pencils, offering academic counseling services to athletes across the country.