JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — The passing of Fats Domino’s is being felt by the music world even in Jackson.

Wolf Stephenson of Malaaco Records, says he used to go to the music legend’s concerts.

” He was one of my favorites,” said Stephenson. ” I listened to his music when i was 12 years old.”

Stephenson says his music will live on forever.

“He was just a wonderful guy and had a great reputation and I sure he will be remembered for quite a long time,” said Stephenson.