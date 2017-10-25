Man arrested for threatening Mississippi courthouse shooting

IUKA, Miss. (AP) – A Georgia man who authorities say made terroristic threats to employees at a Mississippi courthouse has been arrested.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 47-year-old Bernard Sylvester Hird Jr. was arrested outside Atlanta on Sunday and waived his extradition from Clayton County in Georgia to Tishomingo County on Monday.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said Hird is accused of calling in the threat of “a Las Vegas-style shooting” at the county courthouse on Oct. 4. News outlets report Hird had missed his court date after the Mississippi Department of Transportation cited him for failing to stop at a weigh station while he was working as a truck driver.

Hird was served with an arrest warrant for cyberstalking/email threats. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)