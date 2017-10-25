MDOC requires offenders to do community service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is requiring some offenders to do community service.

MDOC said Community Service Day is being held on Saturdays for persons on probation, parole, house arrest or earned release supervision in each of the three Community Corrections regions.

“Oftentimes, offenders may not need to be brought back before the court or locked up again,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “But they need to be held accountable without costing taxpayers, and what better way than to have our communities benefit through their service. MDOC’s ultimate goal is to keep offenders out of prison without jeopardizing public safety.”

Offenders who commit new crimes are not eligible. MDOC said those offenders are brought back before the court and are likely returned to incarceration, including prison or a technical violation center.

“We have had problems for a long time with offenders not meeting their obligations after their release and, as Commissioner Hall stated, this is a way to hold them accountable while also providing a service to the community,” said Cecil Lott, acting associate director of Community Corrections in Region II, who supervised those working last Saturday. “We have wanted to do this for a while, and we now have the staff to make it happen.”

Lott said plans include helping other agencies with projects such as cleaning city parks and facilities.

Last Saturday, offenders supervised in Hinds County cleaned up around the Probation and Parole Office building on Pascagoula Street. In Gulfport, 30 offenders set up two computer labs and a math lab for the Harrison County School District. This Saturday, they will clean up after a basketball tournament.