Number of Mississippi State Fair attendees down from last year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Fair ended about a week ago, and the attendance numbers have been released.

According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, this year’s crowd was down compared to last year.

Paige Manning, the department’s Public Relations manager, said 590,000 people attended the fair.

Event organizers believe the weather conditions during the first weekend of the fair is one of the causes that contributed to the smaller crowd.

However, the Fair Commission looking forward to hosting a better Mississippi State Fair in 2018.

Below are some photos from the fair.

