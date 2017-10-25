Politicos give contrasting visions of Mississippi’s path

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is criticizing Mississippi’s Republican-led Legislature on highways, taxes and other issues that could be relevant in the governor’s race two years from now.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves says tax cuts are helping Mississippi and the state is making progress.

Reeves and Hood are widely seen as likely candidates for governor in 2019, when the seat will be open because of term limits.

They were among the politicians speaking Wednesday at Hobnob, a social gathering sponsored by the Mississippi Economic Council. About 1,200 business people attended.

After speaking at Hobnob, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant told reporters he’d like voters to decide two issues in 2018 – the design of the state flag and a proposal to increase some taxes and fees to pay for highways.