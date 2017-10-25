Southern Pine crew members help save man’s life

RANKIN COUNTY (WJTV) — Crew members from Southern Pine are being called heroes after helping others.

They were working in Pelahatchie when a man a began screaming on the site.

His arm was severely hurt after being cut by a chainsaw. Crew members stepped in to help by tying their leather belts around his arm and applying pressure until help arrived.

“As soon as we pulled up and got out of the truck, it happened,” said Greg Meadows, a lineman for Southern Pine. “We could’ve gone to do another job.”

“Had they not put these belts on, there’s a good possibility this gentleman would not be here,” said Brandon Dearman, Captain at Walters Volunteer Fire Department. You don’t have a lot of time when something like this happens.”

The injured man was flown to the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

A crew is also getting praised for helping save a man who might have been suffering from heat exhaustion.

The two linemen were heading home after a finished job in Forest when they saw a man lying face down in the ground trying to flag down help.

They believe he may have passed out because of heat. We’re told the man said he had been lying there for over an hour.

The crew was able to get the man up and give him a drink until paramedics arrived.