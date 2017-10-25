Unemployment rate falls in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The overall unemployment rate is down in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security released the numbers Wednesday morning.

According to MDES, the unemployment rate for September is at 4.7 percent compared to last year at 5.7 percent.

MDES said there are 59,800 Mississippians without jobs. However, officials said 1,400 more jobs have been added in Mississippi in the last month.

The statistics show that Rankin County has the lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent; Jefferson County has the highest at 11.3 percent.

Get more information about the September unemployment rates here.

Below is a map of the rates by county.