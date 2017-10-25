Unemployment rate falls in Mississippi

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The overall unemployment rate is down in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security released the numbers Wednesday morning.

According to MDES, the unemployment rate for September is at 4.7 percent compared to last year at 5.7 percent.

MDES said there are 59,800 Mississippians without jobs. However, officials said 1,400 more jobs have been added in Mississippi in the last month.

The statistics show that Rankin County has the lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent; Jefferson County has the highest at 11.3 percent.

Get more information about the September unemployment rates here.

Below is a map of the rates by county.

September 2017 unemployment rates in Mississippi (Photo: Labor Market Data Publication via MDES)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s