2 shot at Ridgeland rehabilitation center

WJTV Published: Updated:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot at the Highland Home Facility.

The shooting happened Thursday morning around 6:20 a.m.

A caregiver and the man who came to pick her up from work were shot, according to Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal.

Witnesses told police there was an encounter between the man who was shot and the caregiver’s ex-boyfriend. Shortly after, the woman came outside to confront the two men, and that’s when shots were fired.

Chief Neal says they’re actively looking for the ex-boyfriend, who’s the suspected shooter. He was last seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

