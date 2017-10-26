2017 Halloween events, Trick-or-Treating times

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Halloween is right around the corner!
Several organizations and cities are holding events this weekend and next week. Some cities also have set hours suggested for trick-or treating.
TRICK-OR-TREATING HOURS
- Clinton: Trick-or-Treating will be held on October 31. The city of Clinton is not responsible for rescheduling holiday observances. It is the discretion of a neighborhood and/or organization whether they will offer Trick-or-Treating on another day.
- Crystal Springs: Halloween Night 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Florence: No set hours
- Flowood: No set hours
- Jackson: Halloween 4:00p.m. until 8:00p.m.
- Pearl: No set hours
- Richland: No set hours
- Ridgeland: No set hours controlled by the City of Ridgeland. However, police said they advice is for residents to be prepared to greet the trick-or-treaters beginning about 5:30 and concluding around 8:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to utilize outdoor flood lights and porch lights if they are accepting trick-or-treaters. When they are finished distributing goodies, they should turn off all exterior lighting and we also ask the trick-or-treaters to respect the homeowners privacy who do not have exterior lighting turned on.
- Town of Terry: No set hours
- Madison: No set hours
- Vicksburg: Halloween in Vicksburg/Warren County will be observed October 31 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm.
Events in the Metro
OCTOBER 26
- Clinton: The Haunting of Olde Towne: October 26 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 pm. The cost for this event is $2 per person. Enjoy a costume contest for all ages, a cake walk, pumpkin seed spitting contest, pie eating contest, inflatables for kids and more. More detail on the City of Clinton’s website.
- Crystal Springs: Pumpkin Palooza. October 28 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m at the Crystal Springs Railroad Park. There will be trunk-or-treating, face painting, and other entertainment. Admission is $1. Get more details here.
- Florence: Fall Festival 2017 will be held October 30 at the Community Center (437 South Church Street in Florence). Children 12 and under are invited to play games for candy prizes. There will also be a costume contest. Get more information here.
- Flowood: Kids Night Out. This will be on Halloween night from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The free event will be held at Liberty Park (Behind the Flowood YMCA).
- Jackson:Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival is set for Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 4:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy (3000 St. Charles Street, Jackson, MS 39209). Admission fee is $1.00 per person. Check the City of Jackson’s events page for more details.
- Pearl: Truck or Treat will be held October 28 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Sheppard Stadium (Behind City Hall). There will be inflatables, games, face painting and more. Get more details on the Pearl PD’s Facebook page.
- Pearl: The Rankin County Chamber will present Treat Street Trot Thursday, October 26th. This is an inside trick or treating event for children 12 years and under. Clyde Muse Center on the campus of Hinds Community College in Pearl. There will be a 5K run, a 1 mile walk, a fun run for children and a Haunted Trail. There will be a contest for best costume and best decorated house. Get more details on their website.
- Richland: Halloween Haunted Trail is set for Thursday October 26. It’s from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Richland Community Center. There will be a pumpkin patch, games, and refreshments. Get more information on Richland’s website.
- Ridgeland: Trunk or Treat on October 26 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Freedom Ridge Park on W. School Street. The event is $5. Get more information on Ridgeland’s website.
- Town of Terry: A Super Hero Trunk or Treat will be held October 30 at Village Square Park from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Organizers said this is a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Get more details on the Town of Terry’s website.