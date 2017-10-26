Jackson Police Department looking to hire new recruits

By Published:

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is working to fill 50 positions by the end of 2017.

According to Police Jobs Info, new recruits will make at least $28,000.

We’re told applicants must be 21-years or older, have a valid drivers license and a high school diploma or GED.

The website said new recruits will also need to go through a selection process. We’re told that includes a polygraph test, a drug test and a psychological test.

For more information, you can go to the City of Jackson’s website.

