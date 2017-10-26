Judge: Mississippi physician must forfeit $1.3M after bribes



JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal judge says that a physician who bribed Mississippi’s former prisons chief must forfeit nearly $1.3 million.

In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan III says that’s a fair amount for Dr. Carl Reddix to turn over. Reddix paid $187,500 in bribes to onetime Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps in exchange for inmate health care contracts.

Reddix agreed to forfeit some money in his May guilty plea, but argued that the amount set by probation officers is so high, it violates his constitutional rights.

Reddix also faces up to 10 years in prison and suggested fines ranging from $15,000 to $150,000, after pleading guilty to one count of bribery.

Jordan says he’ll set Reddix’s sentencing date after the doctor and prosecutors agree on the details of the forfeiture order.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)