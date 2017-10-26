Laurel Police to host Drug Take-Back Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — In conjunction with the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, the Laurel Police Department is holding its own take-back event.

Captain Tommy Cox is in charge of the LPD’s take-back events and said that the event has been successful in the past.

“I mean just here at the Laurel Police Department we’ve collected approximately 600 pounds [of prescription drugs] over the times we’ve done [the take-back event],” said Cox. “So it’s any prescription drugs, no needles, and its anonymous. I mean, a lot of people stay and talk, and that’s great. [We have] no problem with that. But if you just wanna walk up, hand us a bag, and go about your business, that’s great too.”

The event will be taking place at the Laurel Police Department this Saturday from 10am to 2 pm. You’ll be able to go into the front lobby and drop off all of your old prescription drugs and pills so they can be properly disposed of.

“This gives everybody a safe way to dispose [of their old prescription drugs], rather than, you know, throwing it in the garbage where it might get into the landfill and are flushing it down the toilet,” said Cox. “All of that can eventually get back into the water system and [by doing] this it’ll be disposed of properly.”