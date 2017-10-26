Mississippi Law Enforcers Team Up to Fight Opioid Epidemic

Law enforcement agencies across the country are participating in a drug take-back program Thursday. It’s an effort to get prescription pills off the streets so that they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Prescription drug abuse is considered one of the country’s leading drug epidemics the program is implemented to bring those numbers down.

“Overdose, use that leads to abuse and addiction, and death,” Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Deputy Director, Steven Maxwell said. “Those are pretty much the primary risks.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is leading a statewide effort to get unwanted and unused prescription drugs out homes. The Hinds County Sheriffs Department street crimes narcotics division set up shop outside of the metro mall.

“A lot of these drugs in here even though they are expired they can still be dangerous,” Deputy Corey Wright said.

Mississippi has a population of about 2.9 million people. Last year, there were more than 3 million prescriptions written to people in Mississippi. That ranks Mississippi as one of the top states for prescriptions, making the potential for dangerous overdoses even greater.”if you look at it states like Texas, New York, California, Florida who have millions of more people than Mississippi, but we rank higher than them with regards to prescriptions written for opioids,” Maxwell said.

“it makes all of us feel good as far as law-enforcement because you have so many cities that are bringing things. This turnout has been big because a lot of people like to bring all medications,” Wright said.

The medications eventually get burned in an incinerator. Citizens are asked to never flush them out of an abundance of caution. There is fear that so many medicines in the water system could lead to contamination.

“You’ve got a significant amount of these medications that are in medicine cabinets and homes throughout the state of Mississippi, and they’re outdated. You’ve got that many discarded, you know how it is in thousands of them are being flashed; yeah it’s likely going to cause some degree of contamination,” Maxwell said.

We are told last year in the state more than 4000 pounds of drugs were collected in Mississippi.