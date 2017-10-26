Police investigator in West Point fired amid investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) – A northeast Mississippi police investigator has been fired amid an investigation of the department by the attorney general’s office.

Local media report that West Point Mayor Robbie Robinson and the city’s Board of Selectmen met in a special meeting Wednesday to terminate investigator Shaun Keller.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook requested the action, saying Keller was terminated for misconduct.

Cook tells WCBI-TV that Attoney General Jim Hood’s office is investigating, with the inquiry centering on one officer, not the entire department. Cook says the investigation started earlier this month.

West Point Chief Operating Office Randy Jones could not confirm if Keller was fired because of the investigation. Hood’s office won’t confirm or deny an inquiry.

Keller had worked for the police department since 2003.