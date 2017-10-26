Several thefts reported on C.D. Rayborn Road in Pike County

Pike County stolen items
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who is responsible for several thefts on C.D. Rayborn Road.
Investigators said the thief stole a Craftsman riding lawn mower and a 2007 Honda Foreman 4X4 Camouflage ATV with front and rear baskets.
Also, a 55″ Samsung television and a wooden coffee table were taken in a burglary on October 12.
Anyone with information about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or the Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323.