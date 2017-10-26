Surveillance video shows 2 men stealing from Sutherlands

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police is asking for the public’s help with a burglary investigation.

Officers said on October 3rd, two men in a silver or gray Toyota Camry went to Sutherlands and cut the lock on one of the perimeter fences.

Police released surveillance video of the crime.

In the video, you see one of the men getting out of the car and breaking in.

Police said he took a DR brand push trimmer and Karcher pressure washer. One of the burglars later entered the store, loaded numerous Husqvarna chainsaws and a Husqvarna backpack blower into a grocery cart, and exited the back of the store.

If you have any information that can help locate the vehicle or the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.