1 arrested in Cleveland Avenue shooting investigation

By Published:
Willie M. Myles (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officers arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting that happened last week in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes, authorities charged 30-year-old Willie Miles with one count of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened October 20 near Cleveland and Jones Avenue.

Police went to the scene and found the 21-year-old victim lying near the corner of the street.

Officers said a someone in a blue vehicle came by and words were exchanged between the driver and the victim.

Several shots were fired and the victim was injured, Holmes said.

 

 

 

