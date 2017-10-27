3 Alcorn State University students robbed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three Alcorn State University students were robbed at gunpoint on campus earlier this week.

According the university, it happened Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

The four robbers were wearing masks, bandannas, and hoodies. It happened between the Rowan Hall Health Services Center and Oakland Memorial Chapel.

No one was hurt.

Administrators said they are reviewing its safety measures. Below is a list of some of the actions the school is assessing:

Assessing lighting conditions in certain areas of the campus

Mobile guard station locations will be assessed and adjusted accordingly

Additional patrols by police will be made in areas of concern

All visitors who enter the campus will be required to check in and register at our Welcome Center

Students and employees are reminded to stay vigilant in their personal safety and exercise caution and awareness of their surroundings at all times and only traverse the campus in well-lit areas

Faculty, staff and students are strongly encouraged to use the buddy system and travel in groups when going out at night

Everyone is reminded that campus police escorts are available if needed by calling (601) 877-3000.

Anyone with more information about this incident should call Alcorn Campus Police at (601) 877-3000