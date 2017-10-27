Alec Mau joined WJTV in October 2017 as the weekend morning meteorologist.

He is a student at Mississippi State University studying professional meteorology with an emphasis in broadcasting, graduating in May 2018.

Alec interned with the Fox 5 Storm Team in the summer of 2017 at WAGA in Atlanta, Georgia.

Outside of work, he is captain of the Mississippi State club swim team. Alec loves swimming, eating good food and you’ll never catch him without his morning cup of joe!

You can contact Alec Mau anytime at amau@wjtv.com.