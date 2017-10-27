Confederate emblem causes unequal treatment, attorneys argue

EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a Mississippi state flag is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the state’s Confederate-themed flag to the U.S. Supreme Court. In papers filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017, attorneys for Carlos Moore said lower courts were wrong to reject his argument that the flag is a symbol of white supremacy that harms him and his young daughter by violating the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection to all citizens. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Attorneys say in written arguments to U.S. Supreme Court that the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag is “an official endorsement of white supremacy” and lower courts were wrong to block a lawsuit challenging the flag.

The arguments were made in papers filed Friday by lawyers for Carlos Moore, an African-American attorney who sued the state in 2016 seeking to have the flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery.

A federal district judge and an appeals court ruled against Moore, and his attorneys are trying to revive the case. The Supreme Court accepts a fraction of cases on appeal.

In papers filed Oct. 18, attorneys for Gov. Phil Bryant said an appeals court was correct to say that Moore failed to show he suffered harm because of the flag.

