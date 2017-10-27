Crashes reported on I-20 west in Warren County

Warren County, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, people can expect delays on I-20 West.

There’s a crash on I-20 past Bovina near Tiffintown Rd. Exit 11.

There’s also a crash on I-20 past the Flowers exit.

If you have to head this way soon, please use caution. Roads are wet and emergency crews are responding.

We’ve reached out the Mississippi Highway Patrol to find out what caused the accidents. When we get more information, we will let you know.

Map the crashes: MDOT.