Fire engulfs Starkville apartment building

By Published:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — A fire destroyed a Starkville apartment building overnight.

According to WCBI, three people were injured.

Firefighters were called to Avalon Apartments on Highway 25 a little after midnight. Building O caught fire.

Authorities said two people were hurt after they jumped off a second story balcony. A third person was burned on their back.

Mississippi State University Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter tells WJTV that they’ve identified at least 10 students that lived there. The school is offering living assistance for on-campus housing for those impacted.

The American Red Cross and OSERVES are assisting the fire victims.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

