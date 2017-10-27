JPD investigating 2 shootings, 1 officer-involved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are conducting two separate shooting investigations at this time.

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Memphis Street and Fontaine Avenue.

JPD says a man was shot at that location. According to police, he is stable.

Officers are investigating a second shooting near Memphis Street and Lampton Avenue.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said a 19-year-old was injured. The victim told police that he was walking on Memphis Street when someone in a vehicle drove up to him and fired shots. He walked to Lampton Street, where police found him. He was taken to the hospital.

The victim is believed to be familiar with the suspect. JPD said the person they are looking for goes by “Gator.”

According to JPD, these are two separate investigations at this time, but they are possibly connected.

Anyone with information about these incidents, contact police.

