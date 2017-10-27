Kellogg Foundation says they’ve not yet made monetary commitment to JPS

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Governor Phil Bryant wrote in a statement Thursday that signing off on a state takeover of Jackson Public Schools would have been the easy thing to do. Instead, he’s forming a coalition. Governor Bryant will appoint 5 people, as will Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba. Five more will be picked by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Mississippi Director Rhea Williams-Bishop says they’re still working out the details, “What we are trying to ensure is that there is community involvement. We want to make sure that parents, community leaders, folks who are very concerned at the community level who are very concerned about students in Jackson are very involved in that process.”



Tyrone Hendrix with the Mississippi Association of Educators also weighed in, saying, “I think it’s absolutely essential that members of the community are on the commission. Of course, the commission needs to be made up of a diverse group of folks with diverse backgrounds.”



In 2008, the Kellogg Foundation named Mississippi, and specifically Jackson, a priority place. Williams Bishop says, so far, the Kellogg Foundation has not made a monetary commitment to the district but JPS could apply for funding.

She says the foundation will offer research and expert advice, “There’s no one foundation or organization that has enough resources to turn this district around but I think us coming together makes the process much better and we have a great chance and opportunity to do great things for children.”



“Resources are always important and resources come in a variety of different ways,” says Hendrix. “Financial, community engagement, levels of expertise. But there’s no doubt about it that financial resources are important.”

The Governor’s office said Friday that there’s no definite timetable on naming coalition members though the Governor will move quickly to identify the right people.