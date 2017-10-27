Lanaya Lewis

By Published:
Lanaya Lewis

Lanaya Lewis joined the WHLT 22/WJTV 12 news team in October of 2017.

She is originally from Oakland, California. Her love for journalism started in high school when she began hosting her own radio show at Youth Radio and interning at the Oakland Mayor’s Office.

Lanaya traveled across the country to attend Norfolk State University, in Virginia. There she would become a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, and graduate Cum Laude with her Bachelors of Science Degree in Mass Communications. After graduation, Lanaya worked behind the scenes at WTKR News 3 in Norfolk as a Production Technician and was quickly promoted to Assignment Editor.

Lanaya’s passion has always been in front of the camera, and she looks forward to sharing your stories.

Send her your story ideas at llewis@whlt.com and follow her on Facebook & Twitter!

