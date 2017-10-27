Man accused of shooting 2 at Ridgeland rehabilitation center appears in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused of injuring two people in a shooting at a Ridgeland rehabilitation center appeared in court Friday.

Sam Kenta Johnson was arrested Thursday in Grenada.

Johnson will remain in jail after judge a denied his bond for an attempted murder charge; bond was set at $100,000 for the aggravated domestic violence charge.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal said the shooting happened Thursday morning around 6:20 a.m.

A female caregiver and the man who came to pick her up from work were shot. The male victim was later identified as the caregiver’s boyfriend.

Witnesses told police there was an argument between the caregiver’s boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend. Shortly after, the caregiver heard arguing and went outside to see what was happening. Police said that’s when shots were fired.

The caregiver ran back inside and secured the doors to the facility. Officers said her boyfriend tried to get back inside of his vehicle.

Police said Johnson left the scene in a white vehicle.

Investigators alerted other law enforcement agencies about Johnson. Authorities were able to locate him as he traveled in I-55 near Grenada, Chief Neal said.