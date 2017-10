JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a triple shooting on Briarwood Drive near State Street.

JPD said the victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to police, the suspects left the scene in a red two-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident, contact police.

Triple shooting investigation—Briarwood Dr./State St. Victims transported to hospital via private veh. Suspects fled in a red two door veh. pic.twitter.com/R3gHpj3nkI — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 27, 2017