Waffle House robbery suspect in custody

UPDATE: Jackson Police arrest the man accused of robbing the Waffle House on Beasley Road this morning.

We’re told the suspect ordered food and ate at the restaurant before leaving. According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, the suspect later returned with a bandana over his face and a small handgun.

Police said he demanded money from the register. After the cashier complied, police said the man fired a shot into the ceiling and ran away.

We’re told officers in the area located the suspect at a nearby apartment complex. Police are not releasing his identity at this time and charges are still pending.

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — Jackson Police respond to the Waffle House on Beasley Road.

Family members of an employee tell us the restaurant was robbed early this morning.

We’re working to find out if anyone is hurt and if anything was taken from the store.

