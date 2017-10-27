Week 11 of The O.T. on WJTV 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Week 11 of the high school season brought the end of the regular season in some classes while it was the second to last week in others.
Click the video above for highlights of games from Friday night as well as Thursday night.
Don’t forget to watch The O.T. every Friday night at 10:15.
Games included in this highlight are:
Pisgah vs. St. Joe
Oak Grove vs. Pearl
Starkville vs. Warren Central
Florence vs. Lanier
Provine vs. Murrah
Parklane vs. Jackson Prep
Cathedral vs. Central Hinds
Natchez vs. Forest Hill
From Thursday:
Madison Central vs. NW Rankin
Hazlehurst vs. Port Gibson
Vicksburg vs. Callaway