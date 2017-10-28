ACT testing canceled due to power outage at Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at Alcorn State University(ASU) say the ACT Test administration that was expected to take place Saturday, October 28, has been cancelled.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, the Lorman ASU campus was experiencing an extended power outage.

Marcus Ward, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, says the university apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

No make up date for the ACT test has been announced. Students or parents who have additional questions should contact ACT.org, according to Ward.

We’re told a tree falling during rainy weather on Friday night may have caused power outages in Claiborne and Jefferson Counties. According to Ward, power was expected to be restored overnight Friday, but crews had some delays while dealing with strong wind and heavy rain.

When asked what special steps officials at ASU are taking during the outage, Ward had this to say:

We are activating our normal emergency operations plan for severe weather. The Lorman Campus is considered closed with special restricted access for visitors until power is restored. Our cafeteria operates on a generator and is open for continued dining availability.

We are working with Entergy and Southwest Mississippi Electric Power Association to learn when power is expected to be restored in these areas.

Stay with WJTV as we work to learn more information.