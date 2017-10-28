Controversial Halloween decoration causes an uproar on social media, homeowner responds

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A controversial Halloween decoration in Brandon is getting a lot of attention after a neighbor posts a picture on social media. We spoke with the man behind the camera and the homeowner who calls it a big misunderstanding.

“I just was in shock you know just trying to make some sense out of it and I couldn’t I just was angered,” Fred Chambliss said.

Fred Chambliss took this picture after coming across what appears to be a body hanging in front of his neighbors home.

“People are trying to have a blind eye to what is going on but it’s right here on my street it’s right here, a black dummy hanging from a noose and it’s justifiable because it’s Halloween decoration,” Chambliss said.

Chambliss wasn’t able to speak with us on camera but agreed to talk over the phone, “Looking at that that’s just very offensive to the black community it’s very offensive.”

His post on Facebook caused an uproar demanding the decoration be taken down, ultimately leading law enforcement to Dusty Welch’s front door.

“I went ahead and snatched it down right then and there because I knew it had offended someone not long after that I realize the video had been posted the note had been left,” Welch explained.

Welch says the whole thing is just a misunderstanding and he never meant to offend anyone.

“It was just negligent on my part, I should have been a little bit more considerate and I shouldn’t have even put it up at all and for that I do apologize,” he said.

Welch says he hopes his neighbors can forgive him and work to move past this together.

“I’d love if he and I could talk about this and make some good come out of the situation because right now it’s just so ugly,” Welch said.

Chambliss says he’s willing to speak with his neighbors and hopes to set an example of understanding and forgiveness for his children, who have witnessed the situation unfold.