Updated: 2-year-old twins found safe, mother arrested

**UPDATED AT 2:48 P.M. 10/28/17**

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials confirm 2-year-old twins, Eric and Erin Shaver have been found safe.

The Children’s mother, Ariel Shaver, is in custody.

We’re told they were found at an apartment complex on Bailey Avenue north of Fortification Street.

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s officials are searching for two-year-old twins taken from 240 Wakeland Drive in Raymond just after 11 AM, Saturday.

Officials say the mother of the twins, Ariel Shaver, illegally took the children from their legal guardian, which is the children’s grandmother, Barbara Harris.

Authorities are looking for Shaver and another occupant of the vehicle, Kierra Zakia Robinson. They were last seen driving away in a small silver car with the license plate covered up.

The children are 19-month-old, Eric Jamal Shaver and Erin Janae Shaver.

If you have any information at all that can help deputies please contact authorities.

