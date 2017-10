JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are searching for 26-year-old Hannah Holmes.

Holmes is 5’6 and 145 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen in a 1999 blue Chevy Tahoe with the license plate LWM 759.

We’re told she was last seen leaving Lucky’s on Commerce Street around 5 or 6 Saturday morning.

Please call Jackson Police if you know where Holmes might be.