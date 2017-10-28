Madison PD hosts drug take back event

Published: Updated:

Madison, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities across the metro are working to get unused and unwanted prescriptions off the streets.

Saturday, the Madison Police Department hosted a drug take back event.

People flocked to Main Street to drop off their old medication.

We’re told events like this are important because they keep drugs out of the hands of people who don’t need them.

Officials tell us flushing prescription medication down the toilet is a hazard. They’re encouraging everyone to dispose of their old medication safely.

 

