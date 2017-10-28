Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – Breast cancer awareness month may be winding down, but that didn’t stop people from getting up and walking for the cause Saturday morning.

Local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members united for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk.

The event, which started at Thalia Mara Hall Saturday morning at 8 a.m., aims to raise awareness and raise funds to end breast cancer.

The sea of pink in Jackson also served as a reminder of just how many people there are who are working to support those who have fought or are currently battling breast cancer.

Since 1993, more than 12 million people have helped raise more than $750 million through walks just like Saturday’s event in Jackson.

Money raised during these events goes to the American Cancer Society. Officials tell us they use the funds to promote education and risk reduction – along with proving support to the patients who need it most.