Power outages in Claiborne and Jefferson Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Strong storms Friday night caused power outages in some areas of the state.

As of Saturday morning, the most power outages for Entergy MS customers were in Jefferson and Claiborne Counties. According to Entergy’s website, just over 1,000 people are without in Claiborne and over 1,300 are without in Jefferson.

On Friday, Mara Hartmann with Entergy told us a very large tree fell on high transmission lines and broke a couple of power poles.

Initially, Entergy crews thought power would be restored by 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Hartmann.

We’ve learned strong wind and heavy rain may have caused some delays in power restoration overnight.

Once we learn when power will be fully restored for Entergy customers, we will let you know.