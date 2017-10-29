Armour gets first PGA Tour win at Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After waiting 18 years, 41-year-old Ryan Armour finally has a PGA Tour victory.

Armour finished at -19 to take home the Sanderson Farms Championship Trophy on Sunday.

“It’s a big monkey off my back,” Armour said of his first win. “I’m not going to lie, but there’s a lot of emotions running through my head right now. It’s great. It’s job security for a years which I’ve never really had out here.”

Jackson Prep and Ole Miss alumnus Jonathan Randolph finished the tournament at -12. That put him in third place, which is his best finish at a PGA Tour event.