Benefit motorcycle ride and concert held for a Brandon boy

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – They say it takes a village to raise a child, and that’s exactly what one Brandon community is doing for one brave little boy. Close friend Kenny Ashmore says, “there are more kids that deserve things like this but I don’t know any more deserving.”

A benefit motorcycle ride and concert were held in an effort to help the Mann family with the cost of surgery for their son Kaiden, “the surgery we’re actually having in Dallas is not covered by insurance, and it’s really difficult to come up with that kind of money to pay for this surgery,” says Kaiden’s mother, Carla Mann.

Kaiden, now 6-years-old was born with a rare genetic disorder called Apert syndrome, “it’s a cranial facial syndrome that affects the skull, hands, and feet and he has to have a lot of surgeries and it’s rare only 1 of 200,000 babies are born with it,” says Mann.

But that hasn’t kept him from being a kid and capturing the hearts of everyone he meets, “so many people it’s the whole community, so many people from all cities I can’t really say i mean everywhere, for our son it’s really over whelming.”

A silent auction was also held, and country singer Jeff Bates performed. All proceeds go directly to Kaiden’s family, and Miller’s Pizzeria donated a portion of their profits from Sunday as well.