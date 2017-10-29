Body of missing boater recovered in Louisiana

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) – The body of a Louisiana man missing after a fishing trip has been recovered.

The U.S. Coast Guard says search and rescue crews with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and the Coast Guard recovered the body of 44-year-old Haskin Payne, of Zachary, about 6 p.m. Friday from Bayou Bienvenue near Chalmette.

Payne’s remains were found near where he fell overboard from his 24-foot-vessel while fishing with his wife Thursday. Payne’s wife was transported to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia. She told investigators her husband slipped and fell into the water. The woman says she jumped in but couldn’t get him back into the boat.

Neither was wearing personal flotation devises when the accident occurred.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)